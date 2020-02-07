Jordan Devlin Wants To Prove Himself Across All Of WWE

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has expressed his intent to prove himself across all of WWE's brands.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin appeared on this week’s episode of NXT, defeating Tyler Breeze in a competitive matchup. After the matchup, Devlin spoke with WWE.com to share his intentions going forward.

“What is next for “The Irish Ace”? I’m gonna hop on a plane. Go to San Jose, California. 205 Live. I’m going to Las Vegas, Nevada, I’m going back to California again, back to Orlando, all around the States on the Jordan Devlin Cruiserweight Tour.”

He continued, “We’re in championship rounds now. Nobody in this entire company has the gas tank that Jordan Devlin does. Nobody else in this company defends their title across three brands. And I know NXT UK are gonna be clamoring for Jordan Devlin back, but let them just wait. I pick my own hours now. I’m gonna show all of the United States, NXT, 205 Live, NXT UK, you never bet against an ace.”

Jordan Devlin Vs. The World

Jordan Devlin became the NXT Cruiserweight Champion after emerging victorious from a Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide. He defeated then-champion Angel Garza, Isiah “Swerve” Scott and Travis Banks to claim the championship as his own.

The NXT UK Superstar has some significant supporters within WWE, and his words appear to confirm the reports that he will defend his championship across all of WWE’s brands.

