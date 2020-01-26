Jordan Devlin Wins NXT Cruiserweight Title At WWE Worlds Collide

By going up against the odds, Angel Garza didn’t do enough to remain as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion as he was dethroned by Jordan Devlin.

Devlin beat Garza, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, and Travis Banks in a Fatal 4-Way Match to win the title at the WWE Worlds Collide event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on the WWE Network.

Back on the January 15th episode of NXT on the USA Network in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University, Scott took on Lio Rush and Tyler Breeze in NXT Cruiserweight Title Qualifying Triple Threat Match that advanced him to this contest.

WWE held NXT UK TV tapings later that week from York, UK at the York Barbican. This is where it was revealed that Devlin and Banks would be joining the contest.

Devlin defeated Ligero to qualify for the match. Banks then defeated Brian Kendrick to qualify.

Garza won the NXT Cruiserweight Title back on the December 11th episode of NXT when he beat Lio Rush to win the strap.

On April 18, 2019, it was announced that Garza signed a contract with WWE. This contest came less than a month ago when Rush and Garza had their first match.

What are your thoughts on Jordan Devlin winning the NXT Cruiserweight Title? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.