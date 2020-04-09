Jordan Devlin: WWE’s Cruiserweight Tournament Is “Shocking And Disrespectful”

NXT General Manager recently joined WWE show The Bump. During his appearance, Regal revealed that NXT will be holding a tournament to declare an Interim NXT Cruiserweight champion. The decision was made as current Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is currently in the United Kingdom.

Devlin is unable to travel to the United States to defend his title due to the current coronavirus pandemic. WWE’s decision to crown an interim champion, however, has seemingly rankled Devlin.

Taking to Twitter, Jordan Devlin called WWE’s decision shocking and disrespectful. He then stressed how they can crown a new champion and give them a replica of his title, but the WWE Universe all know who the real champion is.

Devlin wrote: “First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by @WWE management. Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is.”

First things first, absolutely shocking and disrespectful decision by @WWE management.



Secondly, you can crown a fraud champion and give him a little replica of my title, but everyone around the world knows who the REAL NXT Cruiserweight Champion still is. https://t.co/rIA7AJZwod — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) April 8, 2020

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to when this new tournament will take place. Regal shared that he would be revealing further details in the next few days.

He also intends to provide an update on the NXT Tag Team Championships, currently held by Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne. Much like Devlin, Dunne is presently stuck in the United Kingdom and is unable to travel due to worldwide travel bans.