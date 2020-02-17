Jordynne Grace Is Open To Unifying Impact Wrestling’s Championships

Current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace has shared her interest in unifying the promotion’s top titles. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Daily, Grace opened up about how, with Tessa Blanchard now the Impact Wrestling Champion, it creates unique opportunities not presented by other companies.

With both championships being held by women, some may argue that there isn’t a need for two separate titles anymore–especially with Impact Wrestling hosting intergender matches in the past.

“That’s definitely true and I kinda joked with Scott D’Amore, ‘So when are you guys gonna merge the title?'” Grace said. “He ignored me because he hates me or something [laughs]. He doesn’t hate me but he’s annoyed when I do stuff like that as I’ve been pushing for intergender wrestling across the board. I was all for it as I don’t think there should be a separate name for it at all. I am indifferent and I don’t mind just being called a wrestler.”

Jordynne Grace Agrees With Becky Lynch

Jordynne Grace isn’t the only wrestler who has shared her interest in removing gender association from within pro wrestling. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has also been talking about WWE dropping ‘Women’s” from the division entirely, a sentiment Grace aligns with.

“I agree with that and someone brought up the fact on if we get the title confused. Then someone said, ‘Why don’t we call it the Men’s World Championship’ which I completely agree with.

Triple H recently addressed the rumour’s WWE would drop “Women’s” from the NXT Women’s Championship description. He dismissed the idea, stressing that there was “never an edict” within WWE to strike the word from use.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.