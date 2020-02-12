Jordynne Grace Wins Knockouts Championship

Jordynne Grace is officially the new Knockouts Champion in Impact Wrestling. She won the title in Mexico last month but her victory over former champion Taya Valkyrie aired on last night’s broadcast.

Grace becomes the 23rd wrestler to win the title and begins the 54th championship reign in the title’s lineage. The title dates back to October 14, 2007, when Gail Kim became the inaugural champion by winning a 10-wrestler Gauntlet match.

I held this division on my back for over a yr. Reinvented myself, challenged myself & everyone that faced me in that ring. In between spitting truths & victories, I became the longest reigning Knockouts champion in history. The bar I set is high, good luck tryin 2 get on my level pic.twitter.com/Q0wGIwgRSK — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) February 12, 2020

Knockouts Championship History

Taya Valkyrie tops the list of former Knockouts Champions in terms of the longest single reign with the title. Gail Kim holds the record for most title reigns and combined days spent with the title, however.