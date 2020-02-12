Jordynne Grace Wins Knockouts Championship

Jordynne Grace is officially the new Knockouts Champion in Impact Wrestling. She won the title in Mexico last month but her victory over former champion Taya Valkyrie aired on last night’s broadcast.
Grace becomes the 23rd wrestler to win the title and begins the 54th championship reign in the title’s lineage. The title dates back to October 14, 2007, when Gail Kim became the inaugural champion by winning a 10-wrestler Gauntlet match.
Knockouts Championship History
Taya Valkyrie tops the list of former Knockouts Champions in terms of the longest single reign with the title. Gail Kim holds the record for most title reigns and combined days spent with the title, however.
- Gail Kim (7x) 711 days spent as champion.
- Madison Rayne (5x) 404 days spent as champion.
- Taya Valkyrie (1x) 377 days spent as champion.
- Awesome Kong (2x) 347 days spent as champion.
- Taryn Terrell (1x) 279 days spent as champion.
- Rosemary (1x) 266 days spent as champion.
- Mickie James (3x) 241 days spent as champion.
- Angelina Love (6x) 226 days spent as champion.
- Tara (5x) 222 days spent as champion.
- Sienna (2x) 187 days spent as champion.
- Miss Tessmacher/Brooke (3x) 156 days spent as champion.
- ODB (4x) 153 days spent as champion.
- Tessa Blanchard (1x) 147 days spent as champion.
- Velvet Sky (2x) 145 days spent as champion.
- Taylor Wilde (1x) 121 days spent as champion.
- Su Yung (1x) 110 days spent as champion.
- Allie (2x) 103 days spent as champion.
- Jade (1x) 87 days spent as champion.
- Laurel Van Ness (1x) 65 days spent as champion.
- Winter (2x) 53 days spent as champion.
- Maria Kanellis-Bennett (1x) 50 days spent as champion.
- Jordynne Grace (1x current) 25+ days spent as champion.
- Havok (1x) 3 days spent as champion.