Friday, August 14, 2020

Joseph Park Appears On WWE SmackDown

Joseph Park made an appearance

By Andrew Ravens

Joseph Park finally made an appearance on WWE television while under contract with the company. 

He did so during Friday’s episode of SmackDown. He was seen backstage with a giant whiteboard to do two segments with AJ Styles. They then headed out to the ring. The WWE Intercontinental Champion did a promo about how he would use analytics and statistics to decide who should face him for the title. 

This led to Styles revealing how no one was eligible to challenge him for the title. Jeff Hardy came out to the ring to do a promo, which resulted in a brawl and Hardy standing tall. 

After the segments had aired, Park wrote the following on Twitter: 

“My apologies to  @AJStylesOrg, for my dereliction of duty in the “marker-gate” incident on #SmackDownOnFox tonight.   That @JEFFHARDYBRAND assaulted you AJ. I saw the whole thing! @WWE @WWEonFOX.”

As of this writing, there’s no word yet on whether the former Impact Wrestling star will be appearing on future episodes of SmackDown as part of an act with Styles. 

WWE has already confirmed that Styles will defend the Intercontinental Title against Hardy on next week’s episode of SmackDown. 

Park signed with WWE in January 2019 where he works as an agent. 

