Former NXT Star Re-Signs With Ring Of Honor

After ‘The Villain Enterprises’ leader Marty Scurll, Ring Of Honor has announced that another ROH star has decided to re-sign with the promotion in Josh Woods.

The company announced the news from their official Twitter account and in the tweet, as seen below, they claimed that Woods has ‘all the makings’ of a future world champion:

“Josh Woods has officially signed a new contract with ROH! Woods has more than held his own against the best wrestlers on the planet in ROH and has all the makings of a future champion. We are very proud to have Josh Woods on our roster!”

. @WoodsIsTheGoods Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH!



Woods has more than held his own against the best wrestlers on the planet in ROH and has all the makings of a future champion.



#ROH

Josh Woods made his ROH debut while competing in a dark 6 men tag team match in October 2016 and he then entered the Top Prospect Tournament in 2017.

Woods went on to defeat John Skyler in the finals of the tournament to win the whole thing and he has been a regular for the company ever since.

It’s worth mentioning here that Josh Woods was once signed by WWE and he had a stint in NXT which lasted for almost 2 years before he was released.

He signed with the company in late 2014 and was released from the promotion in July 2 years later, without making any significant impact.