Jushin “Thunder” Liger Joins WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

The Japanese legend joins a stacked line up for the HOF class of 2020

Jushin “Thunder” Liger is the latest inductee in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Tokyo Sports first broke the news of his induction earlier today and WWE has since confirmed that the Japanese Wrestling Legend will be inducted into Hall Of Fame on Thursday, April 2, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Liger started his wrestling career in high school as an amateur wrestler and later aspired to become a professional wrestler. But he was initially rejected by NJPW dojo because he didn’t meet the height requirements of the academy at the time.

Though this didn’t stop the Japanese star and he moved to Mexico for training. Liger trained in very hard conditions there and according to the wrestling star himself; he was almost starving while studying in Mexico.

He was finally accepted by NJPW dojo when some company officials visiting the country took pity on him and invited him back to Japan to train alongside other wrestlers.

Jushin made his wrestling debut in March 1984 at the age of 19. Since then, he has gone on to become one of the top junior heavyweights in the history of the business, winning the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship 11 times during his career.

He first made his name in the United States by making appearances for WCW in 1990 and since then, he has wrestled for companies such as ROH, Impact Wrestling and more.

Jushin “Thunder” Liger will be joining Batista, nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL and The British Bulldog in the Class of 2020.