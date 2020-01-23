Kacy Catanzaro Addresses Her WWE Hiatus, New Mindset

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro has addressed her hiatus away from the ring in a recent video uploaded to WWE's Performance Center Youtube.

Kacy Catanzaro made a surprise return during last week’s episode of NXT. She participated in a Women’s Battle Royal in an effort to become number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.

In a video uploaded to the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, Catanzaro discusses her hiatus away from the black-and-gold brand. At the time, several reports were suggesting Catanzaro would be leaving WWE due to an injury. Whilst away, she remained under contract with the promotion, who never publicly acknowledged her employment status.

Kacy Catanzaro’s Mindset

During the video, Catanzaro opened up about the doubt she had regarding being a part of WWE. Where she had other viable options, including gymnastics and American Ninja Warrior, she wasn’t confident in her decision to be a part of the company.

“Coming into something new like this, I think that it is fair to have moments when you’re not sure. You know, physically, mentally I wasn’t sure this was the right place for me,” Catanzaro confessed.

During Kacy Catanzaro’s time away from NXT, she was able to rehab and take care of herself both physically and mentally. Catanzaro admitted how she did some “soul searching” that, ultimately, led her back to WWE. Armed with this new mindset, she is excited to see what she can achieve during this next chapter of her wrestling career, admitting she missed the feeling of competing and the reactions of the NXT fans.

