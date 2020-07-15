Kairi Sane Expected To Return To Japan By End Of Summer

Kairi Sane might be returning to Japan by the end of the summer.

There have been numerous reports lately regarding Kairi Sane’s WWE status. According to a recent report from Tokyo Sports, Sane is likely returning to Japan by the end of the summer.

According to the article, Sane recently was married and the couple plans to move back to Japan. The report continues to say that Sane is hopeful to maintain some type of relationship with WWE, however. Earlier reports had suggested Sane could be involved with a potential NXT Japan developmental territory. Plans for a Performance Center and brand in the country have been shelved, however, due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Tokyo Sports’ report continues to say that there should be some type of announcement regarding Sane’s status by SummerSlam. They also noted that WWE Japan representatives stated they had not heard anything on the matter.

“It seems that there will be some announcement by the summer festival ‘Summer Slam’ (August 23). WWE Japan said, ‘We have not received any information here,'” a translation of the report reads.

Sane’ status was also addressed in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Sane, 31, is returning to Japan to be with her husband. This has been in the works for a while and the company has known about it since May if not earlier,” wrote Dave Meltzer.