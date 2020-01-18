Kairi Sane Returns To Action At WWE House Show

Kairi Sane returned to in-ring action after being sidelined with an injury.

It happened at Friday’s WWE live event in Lafayette, LA at the Cajundome when RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sane and Asuka.

Kairi Sane Returns To Action

Earlier in the day, she indicated that she was back for in-ring action as she posted the following on her official Twitter account:

Sane suffered an injury, which is believed to be a concussion, at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event.

This is where The Kabuki Warriors retained WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. They went over RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair.

Sane hadn’t worked a match since then and WWE never confirmed the exact injury that she was dealing with.

Results From WWE Live Event in Lafayette, LA

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders retained over Luke Gallows and AJ Styles with the pin on Gallows.

Drew McIntyre defeated Cedric Alexander with the Claymore kick

WWE United States Champion Andrade retained over Ricochet.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Natalya defeated Sarah Logan and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Liv Morgan and Rusev defeated Lana and Bobby Lashley.

Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain defeated Aleister Black, Samoa Joe and The Street Profits.

Kairi Sane Possibly Injured During TLC Main Event