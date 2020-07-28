Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Kairi Sane Seemingly Issues Statement On WWE Departure

Kairi Sane also thanked the fans

By Andrew Ravens
Kairi Sane (Formerly Kairi Hojo)

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now. 

Leading up to this show, it had been reported for several weeks that Sane had decided to return to Japan in order to live there full-time with her husband.

- Advertisement -

This episode of RAW saw Sasha Banks beat Asuka to win the WWE RAW Women’s Title by count out when Bayley was attacking Sane in the backstage area. Asuka lost the title as she was walking to the backstage area to make the save for her friend. As a result of the stipulation heading into the contest, she lost the title. 

After the segment, Sane took to her official Twitter account where she issued the following statement: 

“My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with. 

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane.”

Sane ended her current tenure with WWE on good terms. There have even been reports about how WWE officials have pitched her different ideas to keep her with the company by being in various roles. 

For now, she has wrapped up her time in WWE. 

Sasha Banks Wins WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Trending Articles

NWA

Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (7/27): Asuka vs. Banks, Title Matches Set For SummerSlam

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Sasha Banks and Asuka battled for the RAW Women's Championship during tonight's show....
Read more
NXT

Mark Henry On Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray have shared their thoughts on the recent confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Returning To WWE

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has explained why he isn't interested in returning to WWE. The former AEW Champion shared his reasoning...
Read more
Wrestling News

Luke Gallows on Vince McMahon Pitching Him The Festus Character

WWE tried Luke Gallows out under a few different characters after he was first signed in 2005. In Deep South Wrestling he...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE RAW Results (7/27): Asuka vs. Banks, Title Matches Set For SummerSlam

WWE RAW aired from the Performance Center in Orlando. Sasha Banks and Asuka battled for the RAW Women's Championship during tonight's show....
Read more
WWE

Kairi Sane Seemingly Issues Statement On WWE Departure

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now.  Leading...
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Wins WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Asuka has been knocked off the top of the mount of the women’s division on RAW after failing to retain the title...
Read more
AEW

Kris Statlander Confirms Surgery Date For ACL Tear

Kris Statlander is slated to undergo the knife this week.  The AEW star first revealed that she suffered an...
Read more
WWE

Championship Match Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has made the first match to be featured on the card for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event official. 
Read more
WWE

Randy Orton Challenges Drew McIntyre To SummerSlam Title Match

As expected, WWE went forward with the initial angle to kick off the feud between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. 
Read more
WWE

Vince McMahon Comments On Delaying Return Plans For Shows With Fans

It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is eager to hold WWE shows with fans again, but spikes in cases of positive COVID-19...
Read more
WWE

WWE Considering Outdoor SummerSlam Location, Matches On Boat Or Beach

It appears that Vince McMahon wants to do something big for this year’s SummerSlam.  Last week, the promotion announced...
Read more
MLW

MLW Signs Streaming Deal With Digital Original Entertainment

Major League Wrestling has signed another streaming deal. MLW and Digital Original Entertainment have reached an agreement that will...
Read more
AEW

MJF To Address “State Of The Industry” On Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka MJF) is currently the #1 ranked wrestler in AEW's men's singles division. He has yet to be pinned...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vickie Guerrero On Why She Prefers AEW Over WWE, Managing Nyla Rose

Vickie Guerrero was interviewed this week by Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture. Vickie spoke about how she came to work for All...
Read more
AEW

Arn Anderson Comments On Warhorse Facing Cody

Independent wrestler Warhorse will challenge Cody for the TNT Championship on Dynamite this week. Recently on the Arn Show, Conrad Thompson asked...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC