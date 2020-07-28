Kairi Sane Seemingly Issues Statement On WWE Departure

It appears that Monday’s episode of RAW was the final appearance for Kairi Sane in WWE for now.

Leading up to this show, it had been reported for several weeks that Sane had decided to return to Japan in order to live there full-time with her husband.

This episode of RAW saw Sasha Banks beat Asuka to win the WWE RAW Women’s Title by count out when Bayley was attacking Sane in the backstage area. Asuka lost the title as she was walking to the backstage area to make the save for her friend. As a result of the stipulation heading into the contest, she lost the title.

After the segment, Sane took to her official Twitter account where she issued the following statement:

“My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with.

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane.”

Sane ended her current tenure with WWE on good terms. There have even been reports about how WWE officials have pitched her different ideas to keep her with the company by being in various roles.

For now, she has wrapped up her time in WWE.

