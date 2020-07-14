Kairi Sane States She Is “Ready For Asuka” As WWE Teases Future Match

Kairi Sane has declared she is "ready for Asuka" as WWE teased a potential match between the two on last night's episode of RAW Talk.

It appears as though WWE is teasing a future matchup between Kabuki Warrior members Kairi Sane and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

Both Sane and Asuka appeared on RAW Talk following this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The team lost a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match to defending champions Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

At one point during the show, Sane turned to her partner. She declared her interest in a matchup if Asuka were to emerge victorious from her upcoming championship match at Extreme Rules.

Sane shared how “If you want that match, I am ready for…Asuka.”

After embracing her partner, Asuka responded: “I want to face you, I want to face you.”

Kairi Sane then revealed how a match with Asuka is her “dream.”

ask and you shall receive:@KairiSaneWWE will face @WWEAsuka for the RAW women's championship if asuka retains at extreme rules.



pic.twitter.com/yg9C396WEO — ? kairi sane appreciator ? (@SkybukiPirate) July 14, 2020

Kairi Sane’s WWE Status

It is rumored Sane is preparing to leave WWE following the end of her contract. However, WWE is reportedly expected to make another, lucrative offer in its attempts to keep her on its roster. Prior to her recent singles matchup on the July 6 episode of RAW, Sane had been away from WWE programming following a match with Nia Jax in June.

Asuka will defend her WWE RAW Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks at WWE’s next pay-per-view. The two clash at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 19.