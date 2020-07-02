Kairi Sane’s WWE Future is Reportedly ‘Complicated,’ NXT Japan Update

The Japanese WWE Superstar was reportedly being rumored for a new role with the company

It appears as though WWE Superstar Kairi Sane’s future with the company is still very much up in the air. Fightful recently described the situation for the Japanese Superstar as “complicated” in nature.

Kairi Sane hasn’t been featured on WWE television since sustaining an injury against Nia Jax on RAW. That match took place at the end of May; with Sane having to receive treatment for the head injury she sustained.

Prior to the injury, there were plans for Sane to have a change of role within WWE. The ‘Pirate Princess’ was expected to return to Japan and be an ‘ambassador’ for WWE. This reportedly was the case as of May before the injury.

As of this writing, it is unclear as to whether the move was to coincide with the rumored NXT Japan expansion. WWE did note that there are no plans for the Japanese version of the brand currently due to the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus situation.

There are many within WWE who want to see Kairi Sane continue to wrestle for the company; although at this time there is no confirmation either way on how she will proceed.

Also Check Out: