Kalisto Out Of Action With A Separated Shoulder

Kalisto is reportedly dealing with a separated shoulder at the moment. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Kalisto’s injury will not require surgery but there is currently no timetable for his return.

The 33-year-old just signed a new contract with WWE last month. He hasn’t wrestled since a December 30th, 2019 house show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The luchador is a 2x United States Champion, 1x Cruiserweight Champion, and once held the NXT tag team titles along with Sin Cara.

Kalisto On Meeting Rey Mysterio

In 2018, Kalisto appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s podcast and talked about meeting Rey Mysterio for the first time.

“Rey, when he won his world title, he did a book signing at my college in Chicago. I met up with him. I was five months in wrestling,” Kalisto said. “When I saw him, I said ‘I’m in the process of being a luchador, I’m learning so much, and you’re a good inspiration.’”

“At the time, I didn’t know he was going to win the title. And when I met him, he’s a little shorter than me, and that gave me inspiration. If he could do it, I could do it.”