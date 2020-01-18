Kalisto Signs New WWE Deal, The Usos Comment On In-Ring Return

Former Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto has joined the list of stars to have signed new contracts with WWE in recent times by signing a multi-year contract extension, according to reports from Pro Wrestling Sheet.

The site is reporting that the masked star has decided to re-sign with the promotion because he feels that he has a lot left to accomplish in the company.

There is no word on the length of his new deal but the standard length for new WWE contracts has been 3 to 5 years recently and it’s likely that the former NXT star Kalisto has inked a similar deal.

The Usos Comment On Their SmackDown win

This week’s episode of SmackDown saw the former tag team champions, The Usos return to a WWE ring after an extended break from the company.

The duo of Jimmy Uso and Jay Uso squared off against former Raw tag team champions The Revival in a tag team match and the brothers were able to pick up the win in this bout.

They were interviewed backstage after the show and when asked how it feels to get back in the winning column, the Usos claimed that tonight was all about getting the momentum going: