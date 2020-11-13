Friday, November 13, 2020

Kane On If He Thinks The Undertaker Is Truly Retired

Kane weighed in on this topic

By Andrew Ravens

Kane was asked a question that is on the minds of all fans these days when it comes to The Undertaker. 

During an interview with Ryan Satin for WWE on FOX, “The Big Red Machine” commented on whether he thinks Taker is actually retired for good from in-ring action or if he thinks WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon can confince “The Phenom” to come back one more time. 

“Whether you can actually say this is gonna be it, it … I don’t know. WWE is one of those deals where it’s a little bit like the mafia, in that you never get to quite leave. I’m sure with someone whose been as important as The Undertaker, that he will be around in some form or fashion for quite some time.”

“Hotel California. You can check out, but you can never leave. That’s kind of the way it goes. It’s always the one more that gets you, right? Just one more. Then there’s always just one more after the just one more it seems like.”

The Undertaker originally debuted for WWE at Survivor Series 1990 so WWE officials decided to do a tribute to the legendary pro wrestler at next Sunday’s event, which is being 

Kane Reveals His Top Three Undertaker Matches Of All Time

ViaFightful

