Kane Returns On WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Kane made his return to WWE television and it was a noteworthy appearance.

He did so on Friday Night SmackDown this week on FOX in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. As seen on the show, Kane cut a promo about how the Royal Rumble Match works.

Kane Returns On SmackDown

Bray Wyatt appeared on the big screen where he brought up the history between Kane and The Fiend. This led to The Fiend coming out from out of the ring and Daniel Bryan took out The Fiend.

Kane, real name Glenn Jacobs, is the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

His previous appearance on WWE television came when he appeared on the September 16, 2019 episode of Monday Night RAW in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

This was where he won the WWE 24/7 Title and briefly held it until he dropped the championship back to R-Truth. Fast forward to the main event, Seth Rollins was battling Robert Roode in a singles match.

Once The OC (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) ran down to attack him, Kane, dressed in his wrestling attire, came down to make the save. This led to Bray Wyatt appearing and putting Kane down.

He was last seen in action when he competed at the WWE Crown Jewel event last November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium that aired on the WWE Network.

Kane and The Undertaker lost to Triple H and Shawn Michaels in a tag team match at the Crown Jewel show. Since then, he has put his focus on his political career.

Kane made an appearance on WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s WWE Network show, “Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions” earlier this month.