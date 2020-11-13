Kane Reveals His Top Three Undertaker Matches Of All Time

With WWE celebrating The Undertaker’s 30th Anniversary throughout November, many are reminiscing on the matches and memories The Undertaker has provided during his historic career. During an interview with Ryan Satin for WWE on FOX, ‘Taker’s on-screen brother, Kane, revealed his top three Undertaker matches of all time.

Kane’s Favorite Undertaker Matches

One of the bouts Kane mentioned was The Undertaker versus Shawn Michaels match at WrestleMania 25. He explained how this match is “[…] one of the greatest wrestling matches in history.”

Kane added how, if he had to show someone what he did for a living as a pro wrestler, he would want to show them this match as he believes it embodies everything about pro wrestling.

Kane’s Inferno Match against The Undertaker from Unforgiven 1998 also made the list. He shared how it holds a special place for him because of how unique it was. As far as he’s concerned, it helped to take their feud to “another level.”

“The WrestleMania match [we had] a month before was pretty important since it was the first time Taker and Kane locked horns inside the ring. However, the Inferno Match took our rivalry to another level. It gave fans a spectacular visual experience with a ring surrounded by flames leaping up.”

Lastly, Kane pointed to The Undertaker’s Hell in a Cell match against Shawn Michaels at 1997’s Badd Blood. He stressed its importance as the first-ever Hell in a Cell match but also noted how it’s also a “[…] fantastic match and will go down in WWE history.”

“Also, because the match ended with what I believe is the greatest debut in WWE history. Not because it was my debut but because the table was set up so well for me, for Kane, to finally arrive in WWE.”

The Undertaker: 30 Year Anniversary

This month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view is also being used as a ‘Final Farewell’ event for “The Dead Man.”

The Undertaker originally debuted for WWE at Survivor Series 1990. The promotion has recently been promoting a ’30 Year Anniversary’ for The Undertaker alongside its ’30 Days of the Deadman’ specials on the WWE Network.

WWE Survivor Series takes place Sunday, November 22nd from the Thunderdome in Orlando, FL.