Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Officially Sign With Impact, Will Appear At Slammiversary

Ahead of tonight’s Slammiversary PPV, Impact Wrestling has announced that Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows have officially signed with the promotion. They will both appear on tonight’s show.

“It’s been 3 long months and everybody’s wondering what the good brothers are doing. Everybody’s wondering what countdown to **** town is,” Anderson said in a video Tweeted by Impact. “Everybody wants to know where the Machine Gun and the Big LG are going to land.”

“I think the most important thing right now is that we are live and the countdown has expired,” Gallows said before the camera revealed they were in an Impact ring. “The rumours are true. The internet buzz was correct. We have officially signed with Impact Wrestling. It’s midnight, we’re live, and we’re going to be live on PPV tonight for Slammiversary.”

BREAKING: The Good Brothers have SIGNED with IMPACT Wrestling and they're going to be LIVE on PPV at #Slammiversary! @The_BigLG @MachineGunKA



ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/pnAV0jNe12 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2020

Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Tonight’s Impact PPV is being built on the idea that any of the recently released WWE Superstars could appear. Heath Slater, EC3, Eric Young, and several others have been teased for the show. Additionally, a new Impact World Champion will be crowned in a fatal 4-way match. Former champion Tessa Blanchard was recently stripped of the title.