Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Reportedly To Work For Both NJPW & Impact

The next stage in the careers of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows appears to be set. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, not only have Anderson & Gallows reached a deal with Impact, but they’ve also reached a deal in principle with NJPW.

Both Anderson and Gallows are still technically under contract with WWE until July 15th. This means neither their deal with NJPW or Impact is official as of yet.

“In fact, they’ve already cut the New Japan deal with Gedo and Nobuyuki Sugabayashi, although it likely doesn’t go into effect until New Japan’s hiring freeze ends,” Dave Meltzer wrote. It’s not clear at this moment when NJPW will lift their hiring freeze.

Anderson and Gallows’ agreement with Impact, while not yet official, has been reported by various outlets already as a “done deal.” Impact is said to have offered the team good money and are willing to work around their NJPW dates.

On the most recent edition of Impact, Scott D’Amore was heard on the phone talking to a couple of “Good Brothers.” There have also been teases in recent weeks of the return of the Aces and Eights stable, of which Gallows was a member.

Anderson spent 8 years with NJPW from 2008 to 2016. He has won the promotion’s tag league tournament on 3 occasions with 3 different partners. In 2009 he won the G1 tag league with Giant Bernard, in 2012 he won the World Tag League with Hirooki Goto and in 2013, he won it with Gallows. Anderson and Gallows are 3x IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions as well.