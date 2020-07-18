Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Talk WWE Departure, Problems With Paul Heyman

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows recently announced that they have signed with Impact Wrestling. They also put out a podcast last night that detailed their departure from WWE and problems they experienced with Paul Heyman while on RAW.

During the conversation, they detailed re-signing with WWE last year after not being happy with their run with the company since 2016.

“We knew AEW would be successful, we knew they would pop off,” Anderson said. “We just succumbed to the amount of money and promises, kept or unkept, whatever that doesn’t matter, from WWE.”

They continued to say they were offered a lot of money to stay and that ultimately was the biggest factor in their decision.

“We signed because of the thought that this was going to be our last contract and we were ready to ride it out and wave the WWE flag as f***ing high as we could.”

Anderson & Gallows Re-Signing With WWE

Anderson and Gallows continued to say they don’t believe Triple H was aware of what they had done in NJPW. They said they felt as though he wanted AJ but wasn’t that interested in them.

Anderson and Gallows noted that Impact made them a good contract offer in 2019 as well. They also said they told the Bucks for about 6-months that they were coming into AEW before they eventually re-signed with WWE. Anderson and Gallows mentioned there may have been some hard feelings between the two sides as a result of how it all turned out.

“You can’t expect a global pandemic to hit but I didn’t think we would be on the first list for f***s sake,” Anderson said regarding their release during a pandemic.

Anderson & Gallows on Paul Heyman

During the podcast, the Good Brothers also detailed problems they encountered with Paul Heyman.

“To the end, (Heyman) is putting us over and telling us how good we are,” Gallows said.

“This is a quote (from Heyman), ‘If I ever lie to you, go on social media and f***ing bury me! F***king put me under the dirt because I deserve it and I want those guys in the locker room to know that I can’t fuckin’ be trusted!’ Guys in the locker room, he can’t be trusted and we’re online and I just buried him.”

During the conversation, it was also noted that there was some confusion over who made the decision to release them. AJ Styles is said to have confronted Heyman who denied being the one to make the decision but then Vince McMahon told Styles their release was a “Heyman decision.” This led to Styles requesting a move to Smackdown.

The full podcast can be viewed in the player below: