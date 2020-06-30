Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows To Impact Reportedly A Done Deal

Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows to Impact looks to be a done deal.

In recent days, it has been heavily rumored that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are on their way to Impact Wrestling. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet and Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda both reported recently that a deal between the tag-team and Impact was close to being done. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has now confirmed the team is headed to Impact.

“Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are heading to Impact Wrestling in a deal that will allow them to also work for New Japan Pro Wrestling,” a report from the Observer reads.

Impact’s Slammiversary PPV is being built around the debut/return of recently released WWE stars. The event takes place July 18th, 2020, after any 90-day no-compete clauses has expired.

Who Else Is On Their Way To Impact Wrestling?

There are others who have been dropping hints lately that they could be on their way to Impact as well.

Heath Slater posted a video of him working out with the words “July 18th” scrawled over it today.

EC3 is someone else who has been heavily rumored to be on his way back to Impact. Taynara Conti’s name has been rumored to be headed to Impact as well.

Former WWE backstage agent, Lance Storm, posted a fairly ominous Tweet earlier today that might be in reference to the July 18th Slammiversary PPV (it might not too). Storm just posted the number 19. It is 19 days until Slammiversary.