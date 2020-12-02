Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Karl Anderson Says Randy Orton Texted Him About TalknShopaMania 2

Machine Gun talks getting praise from the Apex Predator

By Jake Jeremy
Photo: WWE.com

Good Brother and co-host of the Talk n’ Shop podcast Karl Anderson recently touted the success of the TalknShopaMania 2 show. Whilst the PPV was successful, it didn’t draw as big a buyrate as the first one, leading Machine Gun to (jokingly?) say that they now don’t have to do a third show.

Karl Anderson on TalknShopaMania 2

“It’s kind of like The Matrix. You don’t expect it to be that good then all of a sudden it makes 100 million dollars” Anderson began on the podcast. TalknShopaMania 2 was successful right but it wasn’t as successful as the first one.”

TalknShopaMania 2 had some interesting names on the card. Scott Steiner, Shane “Hurricane” Helms, Teddy Long, Gangrel, Heath. As well as JTG, Brian Myers, The Rock N’ Roll Express, Taya Valkyrie, and Mark Jindrak were among them. The main event for the show was a ‘Ball For A Ball Match’ between Sex Ferguson and Chad 2 Badd.

“Not a blockbuster, but it still did well” Karl Anderson would continue, before saying how it got rave reviews from some big names. “And it got rave reviews as well; as in like Randy Orton texted us and said ‘dude blew part one away, oh my god, amazing.’ Scott d’Amore pulled us aside at work (IMPACT Wrestling) last week and said, ‘guys I watched it from start to finish, it’s so much better than the first one. It’s unbelievable. You should be proud!’ That kind of stuff.”

Karl Anderson would then state that the group (Gallows, Rocky Romero and Anderson) now don’t need to make another PPV with the TalknShop name. “Machine Gun’s thought on this? It was good, I loved it. It wasn’t as successful as the first one, which means we don’t have to do a third one now. Thank God it’s over.”

Did you watch Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows and Rocky Romero’s TalknShopaMania 2? Did you enjoy the show? Let us know in the comments

