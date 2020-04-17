Karl Anderson Teases He May Be Returning To Japan

Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson has teased he may be returning to Japan in the future since receiving his release this past Wednesday.

Karl Anderson has teased a return to Japan following the news that he has been released from WWE.

Anderson was one of several Superstars to be released from the company this past Wednesday. He was let go alongside his tag team partner Luke Gallows.

Anderson posted a video to his Twitter account, which has been renamed to “MachineGunKA” in reference to his pre-WWE name. The short video features shots of Santa Monica, California before cutting to clips of a plane taking off. Shots of travel and driving are then intercut before the video cuts to images of Tokyo, Japan. It then cuts to a black screen with white text that reads “Machine Gun.”

Karl Anderson Japan Bound?

Prior to signing with WWE in 2016, Karl Anderson was in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was a member of their popular heel stable Bullet Club. During his time in New Japan, Anderson was a multiple-time IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion. He held the titles with both Giant Bernard and his O.C. partner Gallows.

If Karl Anderson does head back to NJPW, he may not be able to participate for some time given the travel restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. NJPW has been forced to cancel several tours due to the outbreak and, like many wrestling companies, may not run shows for some time.

Gallows

Anderson’s longtime tag team partner has reverted his ring name to Doc Gallows. The duo already has new merchandise available at ProWrestlingTees.