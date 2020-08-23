Karrion Kross Comments On Shoulder Injury

It was a bittersweet moment at NXT TakeOver: XXX for Karrion Kross.

On Saturday night at this event, Kross defeated Keith Lee to win the WWE NXT Title in the headliner on the WWE Network. However, it was shortly revealed after the event had gone off the air that Kross had suffered a shoulder injury.

Kross spoke with ESPN on Sunday afternoon where he commented on the separated shoulder.

“I will get the professional, educated opinion on what the severity of it is,” Kross said. “But it’s definitely separated. I won’t beat around the bush about that. As the saying goes, it’s not ballet.”

When asked if he thinks he’ll be out for a significant period of time, “From my point of view, no,” Kross said. “[Due to] how I feel and what I’ve heard, I don’t know. I’m very intuitive with my body. And the range of emotion that I have right now, while it’s not what I would like it to be, for me personally it would indicate to me that I’m going to get be able to get through this without any sort of extreme measures, so to speak. In my opinion, today.”

Kross continued by noting that whatever is going on with the shoulder is not as important to him as proving right now to every single person that he works with that he is worth a “sh*”.

He stated that he is going to finish this strong no matter how severe the injury is.