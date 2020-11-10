Karrion Kross Could Return To NXT From Injury “Any Second”

Karrion Kross fans will not have to wait much longer for his return to WWE’s NXT brand. Kross has been out of action since August, when he suffered a separated shoulder during the main event of NXT TakeOver: XXX. Kross captured the NXT Championship at that show, but was forced to surrender the title just days later due to the injury.

The undefeated star provided an update on his condition this week. “I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away,” he said. “And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with.”

He then put the NXT roster on notice and warned that he could return “any second” – even when people least expect it.

“See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it.”

He also posted this cryptic tweet this week:

When the devil hears his name in droves, he shall appear.#TickTock https://t.co/OyMgk4DJzp pic.twitter.com/dZegoQRqJp — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) November 9, 2020

Karrion Kross holds an undefeated record in NXT. There is no question that he will be a huge threat to whoever stands before him upon his return. Now feeling stronger than ever, he has something to prove once again after having his championship taken from him just as he reached the top of the mountain in NXT.

The message was accompanied by a video of Kross training hard in the gym.