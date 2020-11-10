Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Karrion Kross Could Return To NXT From Injury “Any Second”

By Michael Reichlin
Karrion Kross
Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Karrion Kross fans will not have to wait much longer for his return to WWE’s NXT brand. Kross has been out of action since August, when he suffered a separated shoulder during the main event of NXT TakeOver: XXX. Kross captured the NXT Championship at that show, but was forced to surrender the title just days later due to the injury.

The undefeated star provided an update on his condition this week. “I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away,” he said. “And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with.”

He then put the NXT roster on notice and warned that he could return “any second” – even when people least expect it.

“See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it.”

He also posted this cryptic tweet this week:

Karrion Kross holds an undefeated record in NXT. There is no question that he will be a huge threat to whoever stands before him upon his return. Now feeling stronger than ever, he has something to prove once again after having his championship taken from him just as he reached the top of the mountain in NXT.

The message was accompanied by a video of Kross training hard in the gym.

I have deliberately neglected to answer any questions about my health from fans since August 22nd for a variety of reasons. I see them everyday though. And the check in’s have been sincerely appreciated. However, Today I will answer your question. I feel absurdly stronger now than I did even before July. I have not squandered this time away. I have always been addicted to challenges and avenues of improvement since I was a small kid. And I see no point in returning if I’m not coming back even stronger than I was to begin with. See you all again when the T I M E is right. Which as you know… could be any second. Or maybe when you least expect it. #EXCELSIOR ??? #TickTock

