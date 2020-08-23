Karrion Kross Injured In His Title Match At NXT Takeover: XXX

Karrion Kross continued to impress with his performance at tonight’s NXT Takeover: XXX event and he managed to defeat Keith Lee to win the NXT Title in the main event of the show.

However, not all the news coming out of the PPV was positive for the former TNA star and latest news has revealed that the new champion suffered an injury during his bout at the event.

Triple H hosted a media call after the event went off air and the Game revealed that Kross appears to have suffered a separated shoulder during his match.

EXCLUSIVE: Despite his tough and resilient performance, new #NXTChampion @WWEKarrionKross required medical attention to examine his shoulder separation following #NXTTakeOver XXX. pic.twitter.com/HTl2VD4Nk6 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 23, 2020

While the exact spot where he suffered the injury wasn’t revealed, the former World Champion praised Karrion Kross for finishing the bout despite the injury.

There is no word yet on how long the NXT Champion will have to stay out of action due to the damage but reports have revealed that he is set to undergo MRI to get a better idea of his condition.

Triple H mentioned that they will try to figure out what’s up and how to work around it once the results of Kross’ MRI are in and they have a better idea of the situation.

It would be interesting to see what this injury means for the future of the NXT title and if the newly crowned champion will have to relinquish the title because of it. We will keep you updated on his status.

