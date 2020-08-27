Karrion Kross Relinquishes WWE NXT Title Due To Injury

Karrion Kross was WWE NXT Champion for just a few days.

During Wednesday’s episode of NXT, Kross kicked off the show by walking out to the ring with his arm in a sling. This is where he announced that he has relinquished the NXT Title due to him separating his shoulder. Kross didn’t provide an update as to when he’ll be back.

He did however send a warning to the person who would be champion when he returns and vowed to make that person suffer for taking what is his. He said that when you go to war, you should expect casualties on all sides.

The injury happened when Kross defeated Keith Lee to win the WWE NXT Title in the headliner of NXT TakeOver: XXX on the WWE Network this past Saturday night.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported before the show aired on the USA Network that he’s heard from multiple people within NXT that ideas have already been thrown around about crowning a new champion with one of the more popular ideas being a 4-way to crown a new champion.

He’s not heard any participants or firm plans, but several wrestlers backstage have heard of the aforementioned ideas floated.

Later in the show, William Regal announced that there will be a 60 Minute Iron Man Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the new NXT Champion on next week’s show. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa is booked.