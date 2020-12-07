Karrion Kross’ Return Teased During NXT TakeOver: WarGames

It appears that Karrion Kross is very close to making a return to WWE NXT.

Following a strap match between Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames show, a short vignette aired showing a vulture, a clear indication for Kross and his return.

The video ended with the signature “Tick, Tock,” his trademark phrase. Following the segment, Kross acknowledged the vignette on Twitter when he wrote “Think about the future.”

Triple H was asked about Kross’ return this week in an interview with Fox Sports’ Ryan Satin.

“He’s one of those guys that, again, you want to run through a brick wall for,” he told Satin. “But, he’ll run through the brick wall for himself. That’s the other thing. He’s not here to sit back and go, ‘Man, I hope this heals well.’ He’s going to. If it doesn’t heal well, it’s not on him. It’s not on lack of effort. He did everything conceivable to get there and he’s ready to rock and roll. It’s just a timing thing now.”

The former NXT Champion has been out of action since he suffered a separated shoulder during a match at TakeOver XXX on August 22.

He won the title that night but had to vacate the title on the next episode of NXT due to the injury.

