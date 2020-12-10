Karrion Kross Returns From Injury On WWE NXT

Karrion Kross has made his return from being sidelined with an injury and is now back on WWE NXT.

Wednesday’s episode saw Scarlett have a staredown with Finn Balor after he did a promo segment to open the show to tease his possible opponent on January 6th. Balor told her that Kross can fight him anywhere, any time.

Later in the show during a segment that featured Damian Priest interrupting Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Indie Heartwell, and Austin Theory, Kross made his return by attacking Priest and sending him off the stage through a table. Kross then drove off with Scarlett.

This came after WWE aired a short vignette showing a vulture, a clear indication for Kross and his return, during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event. The video ended with the signature “Tick, Tock,” his trademark phrase. To add fuel to the fire, Kross acknowledged the video on Twitter right after it had aired.

This was the first mention of Kross on television since he had vacated the NXT Title on the August 26th episode of NXT.

Kross defeated Keith Lee to win the WWE NXT Title in the headliner of NXT TakeOver: XXX and that’s where he suffered a separated shoulder.

Karrion Kross’ Return Teased During NXT TakeOver: WarGames