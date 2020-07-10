Karrion Kross Reveals Who He’d Like To Face At WrestleMania

NXT Superstar Karrion Kross has revealed which Superstars he would love to face off against at WrestleMania.

New NXT Superstar Karrion Kross has already made a major impact since debuting on WWE’s black-and-gold brand. Turns out he’s already got an idea of who he’d like to face at WrestleMania.

Speaking with the Gorilla Position podcast, Kross revealed he’d love to stand opposite none other than Brock Lesnar at “The Grandest Stage of them All.”

According to Kross, the “measuring stick” should be defined by who can draw the most people into a building and garner the most attention.

“[Brock Lesnar] is a guy that transcended sports entertainment. He is in mainstream entertainment. I think that figures like that in our business are pretty important.”

Karrion Kross added how wrestling always wants to create new fans. He explained how, although there are hardcore purists amongst WWE’s audience, it’s important to have a mainstream appeal as well.

He then juxtaposed Lesnar with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Kross argued that although he’d love to face Lesnar at WrestleMania, in terms of generating attention and interest, that he’d have to go with The Rock as his personal measuring stick.

“I think he is the highest paid actor in Hollywood. He came from here. If someone wants to emulate the absolute most success they can find in this business, I would say The Rock is the guy.”

Karrion Kross featured during the tail end of this week’s episode of NXT Great American Bash Night Two. He was revealed to have been watching the main event clash from above the ring. This appearance heavily hints at his NXT Championship aspirations going forward.