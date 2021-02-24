Karrion Kross Talks About Rehabbing His Shoulder & Avoiding Surgery

Karrion Kross recently spoke to SportsKeeda about the shoulder injury that took him out of action last year and forced him to surrender his newly won NXT Championship.

Kross suffered a separated shoulder last August at NXT Takeover: XXX. Six months later, says he feels like the injury never even happened. “I came out a lot better than I thought I was going to be out of that situation, but the ligaments completely blew off the bone when that injury happened,” said Kross.

“I had no idea what that was going to be like coming back. But I’ve got full stability back in my shoulder, full strength.”

Surgery was an option, but it was not mandated on him. He instead decided to go the route of physical therapy. He took a holistic approach, went on a very clean diet and “changed everything” to focus on getting healthy without going under the knife.

“I put all the time that I would normally put into training into my rehab process and compressed that eight to 12 month window down to three months with no surgery,” he said.”

Despite the severity of his injury, he’s been able to resume lifting heavy weights. He’s feeling great and has had no problems with the shoulder since the injury. That said, Karion Kross describes his shoulder rehabilitation as a “vicious” process.

Kross was so determined to get back in the ring that he was training his shoulder three to four times per day. “It wasn’t necessary to do that, but I wanted to come back as quickly as possible.”