Karrion Kross Teases Doing Cinematic Match In WWE NXT

Karrion Kross is looking to do his own cinematic match in WWE NXT.

The trend of this type of match began at WrestleMania 36 with the Boneyard between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, which was highly praised, in addition to the Firefly Fun House between John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

Since then, WWE has done several of these types of matches including two in NXT.

Kross recently spoke with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy. During the interview, he noted that he has a few ideas in mind for doing such a match. The reason for that is due to him thinking that it would suit his character.

“I have a couple in mind,” Kross teased. “And I have a feeling that we may see one before the end of the year.”

Kross had been teasing challenging for the NXT Championship next. Originally, he dropped hints at coming after Adam Cole, but Cole just dropped the top championship on NXT TV to Keith Lee last week in a Winner Takes All Match.

There’s speculation that Kross could challenge Lee, who is also the NXT North American Champion, for the strap at the upcoming Takeover event during SummerSlam weekend, but that has not been confirmed.