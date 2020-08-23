Sunday, August 23, 2020

Karrion Kross Wins WWE NXT Title At TakeOver: XXX

We have a new champion

By Andrew Ravens

The clash between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross was everything and more of what fans had expected it to be. 

After weeks of building towards it, the battle took place in the main event of the WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. Lee put the championship on the line against the rising contender. 

The match was a normal match with Kross working over the left arm/shoulder of Lee. The pace started to slow down and Kross dominated Lee. Things turned around when Lee battled out of an armbar. Karrion went back to dominating before Lee landed a major league clothesline. 

The finish saw Kross hit his suplex finisher off the middle rope for the win. 

Kross had set his sights on the NXT Title shortly after he had beaten Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT TakeOver: In Your House special a few months ago. 

 Last month, Kross beat Dominik Dijakovic, who is the good friend yet better enemy of Lee in a singles match. In the process, Kross gave him such a beating that Dijakovic hasn’t been seen since although he’s rumored to be called up to the main roster soon. 

On the August 12th episode of NXT, WWE did an angle where the two stars signed contracts for the match. After Kross signed it, Lee opened the folder and a fireball hit him in the face. 

