Kayla Braxton Reveals She’s Contracted COVID-19 Twice

In the wake of news coming out that multiple WWE employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, Kayla Braxton has revealed she has tested positive for the virus for a second time. Braxton revealed on Twitter recently that she tested positive for the virus in early March and can now confirm it is possible to get the virus more than once.

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me,” Braxton Tweeted.

Studies have recently shown that the antibodies produced by those who have recovered from COVID-19 may only last a few months. Braxton’s diagnosis’ appears to be roughly 3.5 months apart.

Reports came out yesterday that multiple people in WWE had contracted COVID-19. So far, Kayla Braxton, Renee Young, and WWE producer Adam Pearce have stated they have tested positive.

Renee Young was reportedly bed-ridden with the virus but her condition is said to have improved.

“She was pretty sick, that’s why she got tested,” said Dave Meltzer. “I mean, she’s doing fairly well now, she’s doing a lot better than she was doing or better than she was doing yesterday. I was told they are pretty confident that the worst is over.”