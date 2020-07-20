Kayle Braxton Talks 2nd COVID-19 Diagnosis, Online Bullying

Kayla Braxton has twice tested positive for COVID-19. Once back in March and again recently. Unfortunately, Braxton said she has been sent numerous negative messages online regarding her health. She released a statement on the matter through her social media channels.

“I tested positive for covid late March. I notified my company and I left and self quarantined for 4 weeks,” Braxton begins her statement.

“I then was retested and tested negative. I still wore a mask and took all necessary precautions but then once again, I tested positive a couple of months later. This time I had no symptoms but still, I left work and self quarantined for 14 days. Last night, you all were tweeting super insensitive things regarding my health.”

Kayla Braxton Addresses Online Negativity

Braxton continued to elaborate on some of the negative messages she’s received.

“A couple of you even said you thought I had died and maybe that woulda been for the best. Guys. This isn’t okay. When I said don’t be stupid like me I meant, don’t make the mistake of thinking you can’t test positive twice. I did everything I could. And this can happen to you. Moral of the story is: stop bullying people online, especially for something that concerns health. It’s so gross and you should be embarrassed.”

Pro-wrestling experienced real tragedy earlier this year as a result of online bullying and harassment.

Braxton continued, “Let’s all be better. This is a hard time for everyone and we’re all experiencing a state of the world we’ve never experienced before. Build each other up. Help people. Just be good to people. And to all of you who have lent your support, I’ve seen you. And thank you. We need more people like you.”