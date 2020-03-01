Kazuchika Okada Is “Modern-Day Ric Flair” According To Kenny Omega

Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega have been in the ring multiple times due to their rivalry in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Both of them have had some amazing matches together. Omega talked about his rivalry with Okada and said that he reminds him of Ric Flair.

The AEW Tag Team Champion said that The Nature Boy is widely agreed upon to be the best of all time, and the same goes for the current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Okada who brings out the best in his opponents, a quality that Flair also had.

“A lot of wrestling historians and purists will go to bat and say that [Ric] Flair was the greatest of all time because he was so successful for a period of years. The same goes for [Kazuchika] Okada, who’s almost the modern-day Ric Flair. They have a very patterned main event style, but it’s very successful. They bring out the best in almost every opponent,” Omega told Bleacher Report.

Omega has had an upper hand with his matches against Kazuchika Okada. Before arriving in AEW, Omega had a match with The Rainmaker for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship that lasted for well over an hour. Omega won the match to become the champion.

Now in AEW, Omega successfully defended his AEW Tag Team Championship with his partner Hangman Page against The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.