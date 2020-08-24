Keith Lee Announced For Official Raw Debut This Week

WWE announced during the SummerSlam PPV tonight that former NXT Champion Keith Lee will be making his official main roster debut on tomorrow’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

The company released a video teaser for the arrival of the ‘limitless’ NXT star and they also released an official statement on their website after the announcement at the show.

Keith Lee dropped the NXT title to Karrion Kross at the NXT Takeover: XXX event last night and when asked about his future, Triple H had said that it was part of a long story.

Now this announcement suggests that him dropping the NXT title so soon was a thoughtful decision from WWE and they might have big plans for the former champion on the main roster.

Though this won’t be Lee’s first appearance on the main roster. He has previously made his presence felt during the build-up for the traditional Survivor Series match last year and he had a moment at the Royal Rumble event as well.

There is no word yet on what Lee will be doing at the show and it will be interesting to see who ends up being the first feud of the heavyweight star in the main roster.