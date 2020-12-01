Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Keith Lee Believes It’s ‘Too Early’ To Judge His Main Roster Run

WWE Raw Superstar Keith Lee believes it is "too early" to judge his main roster run since moving away from NXT.

By Steve Russell
Keith Lee
Keith Lee

Keith Lee believes it’s “too early” to judge his main roster run. Speaking with SI.com, Lee stressed how he hasn’t even been on Raw for half a year yet, suggesting that there’s still plenty of time for him to further establish himself on WWE’s red brand.

“There are things I have done that a lot of people have not, in terms of showing up and stepping right up to one of the best that’s ever done this,” Lee said, referring to interrupting Randy Orton. “Those are things that make it standout, but in terms of trying to rate, it’s too early.”

He stressed how he doesn’t believe in the ratings system and the “rest of that nonsense.” Lee then acknowledged how, “The way things have been going, it’s been a grind. At the end of the day, that’s all I need.”

Lee explained how he intends to continue embracing that grind. He wants to continue making the “best of anything I do.” He added how he doesn’t rate it; he just does it as that’s who he is.

“Take one thing and make it better than it was before. That’s all I can do, and I have to work within the confines of what is given to me,” Lee explained. “As long as I do those things, I’m OK with it.”

Keith Lee competed in a Triple Threat match last night on Monday Night Raw against AJ Styles and Riddle. The winner would earn a WWE Championship matchup against Drew McIntyre at TLC. AJ Styles ultimately won the bout, punching his ticket to TLC.

ViaSI.com

