Keith Lee Captures WWE NXT Title In Winner Takes All Match

Keith Lee has dethroned Adam Cole as the top champion in the WWE NXT banner.

WWE booked a Winner Takes All Match between Cole and Lee on this Wednesday’s episode of NXT, which is the second week of The Great American Bash. The stipulation heading into this contest on the USA Network was Cole’s NXT Title and Lee’s NXT North American Title would be on the line.

As seen on the show, which took place from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University, Lee ended up beating Cole to become the new NXT Champion. This ended Cole’s reign as champion that lasted over 400 days.

Cole originally won the title by defeating Johnny Gargano for it at NXT TakeOver: XXV on June 1, 2019 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

This big win was spoiled by NXT star Saurav Gurjar, who is part of the tag team Indus Sher, as he decided it was a good idea to post a photo from the tapings last week of Lee standing tall with the title.

What are your thoughts on Keith Lee winning the WWE NXT Title from Adam Cole? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.