Keith Lee Comments On Leaked Spoiler Of Title Win

Keith Lee won the NXT Championship on Wednesday from Adam Cole. The match was filmed the previous week, however, and news of the title change leaked. In an interview with Talk Sports, Lee said he was not bothered by the spoiler coming out but recognizes some people might prefer not to know what will happen ahead of time.

“At the end of the day the only way someone knows what happens is when it airs,” Lee said. He continued to talk about how the spoiler may have hurt the enjoyment for some fans, however.

“For those people that think that they’ve unloaded some big mystery or something is one thing, but the only thing that makes me sad in the scenario is how many of them are trying to ruin it for other people, because there is the potential for it.”

NXT has filmed multiple endings for matches previously to prevent spoilers from leaking out. There really was no certainty that the same thing had not happened this time.

“To me, it shows me how uncool some people can be, but at the end of the day, you don’t really know what’s happening until it happens and that’s just the truth of the matter,” Lee continued.

The full interview with Keith Lee can be read here.