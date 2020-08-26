Keith Lee Comments On WWE Changing His Theme Music

Former NXT Champion Keith Lee has commented on the new theme music that accompanied him to the ring this past Monday night.

Although the theme music opened with the same lines as his NXT theme, it soon changed into a new song. It didn’t take long for many of the WWE Universe to criticize it as being too generic. Keith Lee is well aware of the negative backlash and has addressed the reaction via his Twitter account.

Lee stressed how the choice of theme is “out of my hands. Period.” He asked fans to “Leave it be” before promising he would attempt to sort it at a later date.

His music wasn’t the only thing that people took issue this week. Many shared negative observations over his new ring attire. Lee acknowledged this, responding to a fan’s question by asking them to once again “Leave it be and have some patience.” He added how fans should take a deep breath before asking them to “Let ME handle that stuff.”

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

Leave it be and have some patience. Take a deep breath. It's going to be okay. I promise. Let ME handle that stuff. https://t.co/85jUeFT9AP — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 26, 2020

He explained to another fan how he didn’t want fans getting caught up on the “small things.” Lee stressed that what should be acknowledged is the fact he just debuted on WWE’s red brand and faced off against Randy Orton.

Lee made his Raw debut this week, interrupting Randy Orton’s promo time. He went on to face off against Orton in a match later on in the show. “The Viper” defeated Lee via disqualification. Lee lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX prior to his Raw debut.