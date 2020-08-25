Keith Lee Debuts On WWE Monday Night Raw

Just as advertised, Keith Lee has moved on from WWE NXT and is now a member of the WWE RAW roster.

The former NXT Champion made his debut on Monday’s episode of Raw on the USA Network. He did so when he interrupted Randy Orton at the top of the second hour from Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center.

- Advertisement -

Orton had been talking about his feud with Drew McIntyre. Lee introduced himself to Orton. He challenged Orton to a match tonight. Orton questioned this decision and told him maybe later before walking out to the ring. WWE later confirmed the match booked for the show.

This afternoon, Pwinsider.com reported that Lee has been officially called up and they were told the plan is to present him as one of the brand’s top babyfaces going forward.

Lee’s last match came in the main event of the WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX event in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. This is where Lee put the championship on the line against Karrion Kross, who had been a rising contender heading into the match.

Lee dropped the title to Kross, who suffered a shoulder injury in the process. This officially wrapped up his time in NXT.