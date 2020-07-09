Keith Lee Dedicates NXT Championship Victory To WWE Hall of Famer

Keith Lee has dedicated his momentous championship victory to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry. Lee successfully defeated former-NXT Champion Adam Cole last night in a Winner Take All match up. He is now the NXT North American and NXT World Champion.

Speaking after his win, Lee spoke about making NXT history before dedicating his win and remembering his trainer, “Killer” Tim Brooks who recently passed away. When asked how he felt, he admitted he was in a lot of pain. Despite the discomfort, however, he reflected on the moment, calling his journey “sweet in so many ways.”

“History, McKenzie. I’m feeling like a historian. I’m feeling historical,” Keith Lee said. “How else do you describe this, except for ‘magic’?”

Lee continued, “I believe Mark Henry said to me that I would bring back — forgive me if I misquote him, but, I’m fairly certain I was paying attention when he said I would bring back — ‘big man magic.’ Mr. Henry, this one’s for you, too. But more importantly, McKenzie, my coach who just passed away, just last week, once told me I would be the top, I would be one of the best this industry has ever seen. Today, he’s a prophet, and for me it doesn’t get sweeter than that.”

Keith Lee’s championship victory saw him snap Adam Cole’s record-setting 403-day reign as NXT Champion.

