Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Keith Lee Has Words For Drew McIntyre, Wants Respect

Keith Lee has addressed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's involvement in his matches since arriving on Raw.

By Steve Russell

Raw Superstar Keith Lee had some words for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on this week’s episode of Raw Talk.

The former NXT Champion addressed McIntyre’s involvement in his matches, including his recent bout on Monday Night Raw. Randy Orton defeated Lee via Disqualification thanks to McIntyre’s interference.

Lee acknowledged the history that exists between himself and McIntyre. He stressed how “Drew McIntyre is a friend of mine. We have history, lots of history. Some not so great, some great even before WWE.”

He explained how he understands McIntyre’s motivation in attacking Orton. However, Lee confessed he has taken issue with the impact McIntyre has had on his time on Raw so far.

“[…] I get why tonight but I have an issue with the fact that I know that you know there’s only one chance that you have to make a first impression and you interfered in that. I have since redeemed you. I have avenged you and said ‘okay, now this is done, I took care of this for you, now you can come back and give him the beating that he deserves.’ I get another opportunity here and you show up and do it again. I don’t understand.”

Keith Lee Wants Respect

Lee stressed how McIntyre should be giving him a chance to shine on his own merit as he’s “just got here.” He added how he respects McIntyre as a person and as a champion, but noted he also wanted to be respected in turn.

“Our past doesn’t matter right now, this is about respect man to man. I’m asking you man to man, no more of that. Do what you need to do. No more of my matches. I have to prove that I am limitless. That’s to Drew.”

Lee debuted on the 8/24 episode of Monday Night Raw after dropping the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

ViaWrestlingNews.co

