Keith Lee On Empty Arenas, Coronavirus Concerns

NXT Superstar Keith Lee has opened up about whether he ever considered taking a break from wrestling during the current coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with CBS Sports, Lee stated how, although it may have been a consideration for many, he felt confident in the protocols WWE has put in place to ensure the safety of their Superstars.

“[…] with the protocols that we’ve had, it’s kind of made it possible for us to get it done. I think that for me, it never was really a thought [in my head] because I knew of what the protocol would be and the things necessary in order to even be okay and cleared to enter the building and things of that sort. So I was fairly confident in the circumstances that were set forth before us.”

Keith Lee On Empty Arenas, Missing The Crowd

His commitment to performing has led Keith Lee to wrestle in front of an empty WWE Performance Center. He compared this experience to wrestling in front of a live crowd. Lee acknowledged how “there is definitely a certain level of adrenaline that the crowd offers.”

He talked about how the crowd being there sometimes helps things hurt less. Lee then reflected on how he would get in the “zone” after coming out of the back and embracing the atmosphere.

“[…] based on last week’s episode and there being nobody there, the first punch to my ear really rocked me, and that’s not a normal thing for me. So that’s something that I’ve taken note of, and I’ve tried to prepare myself going forward. Things are going to hurt more and that’s okay. All I can do is absorb those and use those instead to hopefully reset adrenaline levels where I can push forward.”

Current Fitness Regime

Keith Lee then detailed how he’s staying fit now that he cannot work out at the WWE PC. He shared his regime, pointing to “basic things like pushup variations, burpees, squat jumps and lunges, mountain climbers, things of that sort.”

He then shared which YouTube channels he follows that help keeps him motivated and exercising, including Jeff Cavalier, Mike Rashid, and Simeon Panda.