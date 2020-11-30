Monday, November 30, 2020

Keith Lee Opens Up On Feeling Like He Abandoned WWE NXT

Keith Lee gave some honest thoughts

By Andrew Ravens
Keith Lee
Keith Lee

Keith Lee gave some interesting comments while doing an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. 

Lee had a great run in NXT and even became the top star by being the NXT Champion. However, he does admit that he feels like he abandoned everyone on the brand when he was called up to the main roster. 

“Most definitely,” Lee responded. “As monumental as it’s been to go to the main roster, I’m not sure it was so important to end that [NXT championship reign] as abruptly as it happened.”

He brought up watching NXT because he has friends there such as Damian Priest. Thus, he saw how Karrion Kross was sidelined with a shoulder injury when the rising star won the title from him in August and then Finn Balor became the champion only to be out of action with a broken jaw.

“I like those guys, and I feel like I abandoned them. It’s difficult to think about.”

He noted that he’s proud of what he’s done on the main roster, but it’s been difficult to see the injuries. He mentioned that he doesn’t know what would’ve happened if he had stayed longer. 

“At the end of the day, we’re not always in control of our journey, and that’s just how it goes. The main roster wanted me, and that’s where I ended up. All I can do right now is root those guys on and be there for them in whatever capacity I can be, while still focusing on what I’m doing.”

Lee will work the Sudden Death Triple Threat with AJ Styles and Riddle on Monday’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to the WWE Network. 

“Vince McMahon Doesn’t Know How to Communicate, He Only Knows How To Lie” – Ryback

ViaSports Illustrated

