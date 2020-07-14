Keith Lee Predicts He And An NXT Superstar Will Eventually Main Event WrestleMania

Current NXT North American Champion and NXT Champion Keith Lee is confident he is destined to headline WrestleMania with another NXT Superstar. According to Lee, it’s only a matter of time before he and Dominik Dijakovic cross paths on the “Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Taking to Twitter, Keith Lee shared how he and his longtime rival have “beat the crap out of each other” over the years. However, their professional rivalry and bond has only strengthened with each bout. Because of the way they push one another, Lee shared how Dijakovic is “forever my dude.”

“One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we’ll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes”

We beat the crap out of each other. Our bond strengthens through combat every time. Because of that, this is forever my dude.



One day we will main event #Wrestlemania. And we'll beat the crap out of each other again. Big shoutout to @dijakovicwwe. I love that guy. #FeastYourEyes pic.twitter.com/ZJOCRrqOnc — Historic Lee (@RealKeithLee) July 12, 2020

Keith Lee recently became the new NXT Champion, defeating Adam Cole in the main event of NXT’s Great American Bash Night Two. This victory saw Lee become a double champion in WWE. It also saw him snap Cole’s impressive 403-day reign as NXT Champion.

Dijakovic last featured on NXT programming on the May 6 episode of the black-and-gold brand. He lost to Johnny Gargano. It has been rumored that WWE is interested in bringing Dijakovic to either RAW or SmackDown in the near future.