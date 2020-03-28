Keith Lee Reflects On Royal Rumble Confrontation With Brock Lesnar

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee has reflected on sharing the ring with current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. The two had a confrontation during January’s Royal Rumble matchup. Upon his entrance, Lesnar audibly remarked to his advocate Paul Heyman, “Who is this motherf—er?” According to Lee, he felt that he was right where he was supposed to be.

“In that moment it felt like that was where I was supposed to be,” Keith told SuperSport. “Even though I feel like it was slightly unexpected the reaction that I got from 42,000 people. They really wanted Keith Lee to show out. They got something special in my opinion… Maybe in the future, there is a chance that there is Keith Lee versus Brock Lesnar in a one on one match. I feel like I’m one of the few that can go toe to toe with him… Hopefully, that can come to fruition.”

Lesnar isn’t the only top-tier Superstar Keith Lee has shared the ring with. Back at last year’s Survivor Series event, he had a moment with “The Big Dog” Roman Reigns. Lee was a member of Team NXT; Reigns was a member of Team SmackDown. Reigns would eventually defeat Lee, securing the Survivor Series victory for SmackDown.